Woman sentenced to 40 years for role in 4-year-old’s murder

JACKSON, Miss. (Court TV) — Victoria Cox broke down in tears as she was sentenced to 40 years in prison for her role in the kidnapping of two young girls and the murder of one of them, 4-year-old Erin Brunett.

The 34-year-old mother of three pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder and kidnapping in Hinds County Circuit Court, accepting a plea deal that spared her from facing capital murder charges that could have resulted in a life sentence.

Co-defendant Daniel Callihan murdered the girls’ mother, Callie Brunett, and then kidnapped them. Cox admitted she enabled Callihan by not taking the girls away from him, knowing he would harm them.

“When I brought the girls back to Daniel [after getting something to eat], that enabled him to do what he did and kill Erin,” Cox said, crying as she spoke.

The tragic events unfolded when Cox and Callihan traveled from Louisiana to Mississippi with the two children. Before driving to the house, Callihan had murdered the children’s mother, Callie Brunett, inside her Louisiana home, WWL reported. Cox said in court that Callihan had the girls with him when he picked her up from her uncle’s house.

Cox described being on the property when Callihan murdered Erin by suffocating her on the morning of June 13. She said she was in the front yard when the killing occurred and knew it was happening.

“I couldn’t stop it,” Cox said when asked why she allowed the murder to happen.

The judge pressed Cox about her actions, particularly given that she has three children of her own – ages 9, 8, and 6.

“At any point in your mind were you thinking about your children when you did this vile act?” the judge asked.

“Yes, sir,” Cox replied.

“And that didn’t cause you to pause and stop?” the judge continued.

“I tried, but I couldn’t,” Cox said, explaining that Callihan was physically stronger than her and had forced her to use drugs.

When pressed by the judge, Cox claimed she had been clean and in rehabilitation for about two and a half weeks before the incident, but admitted she had voluntarily used drugs with Callihan previously.

After the killing, Cox said she ran away from Callihan and was arrested the next day. She testified that she never saw either child again after the murder and has not spoken to Callihan since.

Cox received 40 years for second-degree murder and 25 years for kidnapping, with the sentences running concurrently. The state agreed to dismiss a third count in the indictment, sexual battery on the 6-year-old girl, as part of the plea agreement. The 6-year-old survived and was rescued by authorities.

Co-defendant Daniel Callihan was previously sentenced to life without parole plus additional life sentences for his role in the crimes. His sentences run consecutively and are also consecutive to federal and Louisiana cases.

When given the opportunity to speak before sentencing, Cox expressed remorse for her actions.

“If I could change it all, I would, but I can’t,” Cox said.

In a rare move, Cox had reached out via a handwritten note to the Court requesting to plead guilty as quickly as possible. Speaking to the media after the sentencing, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II said his office had never had that happen before. “She realized, I believe, that this crime was so horrific that the atonement level has to start today,” Owens said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.