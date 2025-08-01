Abandoned Baby Family Murders Case News Conference

- Watch Live
Authorities hold a news conference to provide updates on Austin Drummond, who is the only named suspect after four members of a family were killed and an infant was abandoned on a stranger's lawn. Drummond's vehicle was found in Jackson, TN. (8/1/25) MORE
