Adam Montgomery's Appeal For New Murder Trial Gets Hearing Date

The New Hampshire Supreme Court will hear arguments next month in Adam Montgomery's request for a new murder trial.  Montgomery was convicted of murdering his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony. (9/12/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Adam Montgomery's Appeal For New Murder Trial Gets Hearing Date

Adam Montgomery Will Get to Argue For a New Murder Trial in October

Amish Mom Charged With Murder Says God Told Her To Throw Son In The Lake

Case Agent: Rebekah Baptiste, 10, Was Too Dehydrated to Walk on Her Own

Mom Who Left Kids in Hot Car While She Got Lip Fillers Back in Court

Lori Daybell Attempts To Get Message To Son Colby Ryan Before Court TV Interview

Bodycam Released in Case Against Amish Mother Charged in Son's Death

David Scott: Teen Girl Used Last Breaths to Name Dad As Killer

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Megan Boswell's Sentencing Hearing

Judge Sentences Megan Boswell: 'No Hesitation When She Killed Daughter'

Felicia Gross & Joshua Gross Plead Not Guilty in Death of Jayden Spicer

Megan Boswell, Convicted of Killing Baby Evelyn, Faces Sentencing

