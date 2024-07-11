Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Day 1 Recap

As the opening statements in the Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial are presented, Court TV addresses the fatal shooting on the set of the western movie 'Rust' that led to Halyna Hutchins' death. (7/10/24)

As the opening statements in the Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial are presented, Court TV addresses the fatal shooting on the set of the western movie 'Rust' that led to Halyna Hutchins' death.

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Day 1 Recap

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Splitscreen of prosecutor and Alec Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Actor Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial's jury has been seated and opening statements are set to start tomorrow.

Jury Seated In Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial

Alec Baldwin makes his first court appearance during a pretrial hearing in the involuntary manslaughter case against him. The judge ruled in on several motions with a couple of notable wins for the defense as jury selection begins Tuesday.

Actor Alec Baldwin Attends Pretrial Motions Hearing

Daniel Muir is seen speaking

Son of Ex-NFL Player Daniel Muir Found, Parents Arrested

Newly released documents from a 2006 grand jury investigation suggests Florida prosecutors knew Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted teenage girls two years before they cut a plea deal.

Judge Releases Decades-Old Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Documents

Booking photos of 6 defendants

Accusations of Misconduct Force Delay in Young Thug Trial

Surveillance video shows Alec Baldwin in an interrogation room

Judge Denies Alec Baldwin's Motion to Dismiss

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied a request to use immunity to compel testimony from, Hannah Gutierrez, a movie set armorer in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Alec Baldwin.

Judge Denies State’s Motion for Use of Immunity

The actor is heading to trial on July 9 in connection to the fatal 'Rust' movie shooting. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Baldwin while rehearsing a scene, although, Baldwin denies ever pulling the trigger.

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Motions Hearing Underway

Alec Baldwin has a hearing on Friday in his case, where he's charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. Prosecutors are trying to force Hannah Gutierrez to testify at Alec Baldwin‘s upcoming trial.

Alec Baldwin Hearing Set for Friday

