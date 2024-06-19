Armorer: 'Baldwin Was Set Up for Failure' After 'Defenses Were Missed'

Renowned armorer and propmaster Dutch Merrick gives a demonstration on how he believes a gun's hammer can be dropped without pulling the trigger, which is what Alec Baldwin claims happened in the "Rust" set shooting. (6/19/24)   MORE

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on Monday night while driving in The Hamptons. Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. He appeared in court on Tuesday and released after his arraignment.

Justin Timberlake Released From Jail After Arraignment

Justin Timberlake Expected in Court Today After DUI Arrest

From the Bench: Should Judge Have Held Young Thug's Lawyer in Contempt?

OJ Simpson denied ever having a pair of Bruno Magli shoes, which were the brand of shoes that left bloody footprints at the crime scene. Simpson was found not guilty of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman deaths, but a picture submitted in the civil trial showed Simpson wearing the shoes, leading jurors to find Simpson liable for their deaths.

OJ Simpson and the Bruno Magli Shoes

YSL RICO Trial: Young Thug's Attorney Held in Contempt of Court

Hunter Biden GUILTY on All Counts

Alec Baldwin Named in New Lawsuit for 'Rust' Shooting

Jason Bowles, Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and talks about the live rounds and how they could've wound up on the set of the movie 'Rust.'

Hannah Gutierrez's Defense Attorney, Jason Bowles, Joins Court TV

Hollywood Makeup Artist Stabbed By Actor Ex-Boyfriend

Former President Donald Trump, who is required to be in court, has maintained his innocence in the Trump Hush Money Trial, where he's accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments related to an alleged sexual scandal.

Jury Begins Deliberations in Case Against Donald Trump

Charges Dropped Against Golfer Scottie Scheffler

Robert DeNiro Holds Press Conference Outside Courthouse

