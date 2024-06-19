Armorer: 'Baldwin Was Set Up for Failure' After 'Defenses Were Missed'

- Watch Live
Renowned armorer and propmaster Dutch Merrick gives a demonstration on how he believes a gun's hammer can be dropped without pulling the trigger, which is what Alec Baldwin claims happened in the "Rust" set shooting. (6/19/24) MORE
