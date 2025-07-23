Attempted ‘Honor Killing’ Trial: Day 6 Recap

On day 6 in the trial of Ihsan and Zahraa Ali, a pediatrician testified about air trapped in "Fatima's" trachea following the incident. Law enforcement testifies about no-trespass order issued against Zahraa Ali at Timberline High School. (7/23/25) MORE

Assault, Attempted Murder

Latest Videos

ali ali trial day 6

Attempted ‘Honor Killing’ Trial: Day 6 Recap

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

What Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have to Gain From Talking to DOJ?

daily trial wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 5 Recap

ali chokehold video

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Former WWE Star Analyzes Chokehold Video

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial Week 1

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Week 1 Recap

daily trial wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 4 Recap

still frame of fight

Filmmaker: Ali Attack Was Not Attempted 'Honor Killing'

Forensic nurse examiner Senovia Rivas

Nurse: Fatima 'Thought She Was Going to Die' During Alleged Strangulation

morgan geyser and her attorney

Conditional Release Plan Approved for Morgan Geyser

daily wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 3 Recap

julie grant interviews attorney and kevin mcgrath

Victim James McGrath's Dad Glad Charges Refiled Against Raul Valle

court photo of female defendant

Fatima Ali: My Mom Was 'Not Trying to Hurt Me'

MORE VIDEOS