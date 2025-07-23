Attempted ‘Honor Killing’ Trial: Day 6 Recap

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
On day 6 in the trial of Ihsan and Zahraa Ali, a pediatrician testified about air trapped in "Fatima's" trachea following the incident. Law enforcement testifies about no-trespass order issued against Zahraa Ali at Timberline High School. (7/23/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?