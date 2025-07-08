WA v. Ihsan & Zahraa Ali: Attempted Honor Killing Trial

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. (Court TV) — A mother and father in Washington state are accused of trying to kill their teenage daughter over an arranged marriage.

Ihsan Ali and his wife, Zahraa Ali, are facing several charges, including attempted murder, following the incident at Timberline High School on October 18, 2024.

According to court documents, Ihsan had recently threatened his daughter with an “honor killing” for refusing an arranged marriage with an older man in another country.

The girl’s parents found her on the school campus as she walked with her 16-year-old boyfriend to a bus stop. Witnesses say Ihsan punched the boyfriend and placed his daughter in a chokehold until she lost consciousness. Witnesses captured cellphone video of multiple bystanders punching Ihsan and pulling him off his daughter.

Court documents reveal that her mother, Zahraa, had been banned from the school campus about a month prior for allegedly trying to grab the girl’s boyfriend. Both parents remain in custody while awaiting trial.

Opening statements are expected July 14.

