Assistant Principal Says Phone Alerted Her of School Lockdown

Assistant Principal of Timberline High School, Celeste Waltermeyer takes the stand and says she was made aware of an incident at the school via her phone, notifying her that there was a lockdown at the school. (7/22/25) MORE

Assistant Principal Says Phone Alerted Her of School Lockdown

Officer Served Zahraa Ali Trespass Letter Month Before Bus Stop Incident

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 5 Recap

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Former WWE Star Analyzes Chokehold Video

Officer: Zahraa Begged to Speak to Ihsan, Wasn't Worried About Fatima

Doctor: Air in Fatima Ali's Neck Could Be From Strangulation

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Week 1 Recap

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 4 Recap

Filmmaker: Ali Attack Was Not Attempted 'Honor Killing'

Nurse: Fatima 'Thought She Was Going to Die' During Alleged Strangulation

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 3 Recap

Judge Scolds Ali Defense Attorney For Ignoring Agreed Upon Parameters

