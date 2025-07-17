Nurse: Fatima 'Thought She Was Going to Die' During Alleged Strangulation

- Watch Live
Forensic nurse examiner Senovia Rivas, who conducted the strangulation exam on Fatima Ali, takes the stand. Rivas said Fatima said she 'thought she was going to die' during the alleged strangulation at the hands of her father, Ihsan Ali. (7/17/25) MORE
