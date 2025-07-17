Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 3 Recap

After Fatima Ali finished her testimony, other eyewitnesses and her boyfriend, Isiah, took the stand and delivered emotional accounts of the chaos. Ali's parents are standing trial on charges including attempted murder. (7/17/25) MORE

Assault, Attempted Murder, Trial Recaps

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 1 Recap

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Highlights From The Defense's Case

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 23 Recap

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 19 Recap

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 16 Recap

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 14 Recap

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 13 Recap

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 2 Recap

