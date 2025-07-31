Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The jury reaches a verdict after more than 19 hours of deliberations in the case against Ihsan and Zahraa Ali, who are facing attempted murder charges, after allegedly attacking their daughter, Fatima Ali in an attempted "honor killing." (7/31/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?