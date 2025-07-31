Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Watch the Verdict!

The jury reaches a verdict after more than 19 hours of deliberations in the case against Ihsan and Zahraa Ali, who are facing attempted murder charges, after allegedly attacking their daughter, Fatima Ali in an attempted "honor killing." (7/31/25) MORE

Attempted Murder

Latest Videos

Ihsan and Zahraa Ali verdict

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Booking photo of Bradford Gille

Bystanders Credited With Stopping Mass Stabbing At Michigan Walmart

2 defendants and 2 attorneys stand at their table in court

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Prosecutor Heather Stone

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Judge Justin Beresky sentences Lori Daybell

'You've Left a Wake of Destruction': Judge Sentences Lori Daybell

Surviving victim Brandon Boudreaux

Victim Brandon Boudreaux: 'Will Always Fear Her For What She Tried To Do'

Larry Woodcock

Emotional Victim Impact Statements: 'Lori Vallow Is The Family Tragedy'

Lori Daybell addresses court

Lori Daybell Complains About Jail Conditions In Statement At Sentencing

JJ Vallow's biological dad, Todd Trahan

JJ Vallow's Biological Dad: 'I Gave Him Up... I've Dealt With the Torment'

Lori Daybell

Doomsday Cult Mom Lori Daybell Faces Sentencing in Arizona Cases

female defendant and judge in court

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Key Moments From Day 7

ali ali trial day 6

Attempted ‘Honor Killing’ Trial: Day 6 Recap

MORE VIDEOS