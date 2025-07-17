Boyfriend: Fatima 'Started Shaking' Upon Learning Dad Was Outside School

Fatima's boyfriend said that as they approached the bus stop, her dad grabbed her and punched him in the face; bystanders including a school bus driver tried to intervene as Fatima was put in headlock, choked and dragged to the ground. (7/16/25) MORE

Latest Videos

close up of a man in a white shirt and black tie. Neck down, can't see his face

Fatima's Boyfriend Admits He Knew She Wasn't Allowed to Date

witness on the stand is pictured from the neck down

Boyfriend: Fatima 'Started Shaking' Upon Learning Dad Was Outside School

court photo of female defendant

Fatima Ali: My Mom Was 'Not Trying to Hurt Me'

Zayla takes stand

Eyewitness: Ihsan 'Had Fatima in Chokehold, Her Lips Were Turning Purple'

Daily Wrap for Ihsan and Zahraa Ali

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 2 Recap

wide shot of defendants' table in a courtroom

Fatima Ali: Parents Planned Iraq Trip to Separate Me From My Boyfriend

splitscreen: defendants listen in court

Fatima Ali: I Wouldn't Have Gotten Away if Bystanders Hadn't Helped Me

I saw darkness

Fatima Ali: 'I Knew My Dad Was Choking Me... I Saw Darkness'

Fatima Ali

Fatima Ali, Victim of Alleged Attempted 'Honor Killing' Takes the Stand

splitscreen: 2 blonde women. one's at a news anchor desk, one's a talking head via zoom

WA v. Ihsan & Zahraa Ali Juror: I'm Not Feeling Well, Won't Be Back Today

Witness testifying and defendant

Fatima Ali's Boyfriend's Father: 'We Did Not Want Them Dating'

daily trial wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 1 Recap

