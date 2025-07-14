Jury Sees Bus Camera Footage of Ihsan Ali Allegedly Choking Daughter

The jury is shown footage taken from bus driver John Denicola's bus cameras. Fatima Ali's father, Ihsan Ali allegedly went to his daughter's high school and attacked his teen daughter in an attempted "honor killing." (7/14/25) MORE

Assault, Attempted Murder

Bus camera footage

Jury Sees Bus Camera Footage of Ihsan Ali Allegedly Choking Daughter

John Denicola

'He Was Choking Her': Bus Driver Describes Chaotic Scene

Zahrra and Ihsan Ali at counsel table

Defense: Ihsan and Zahraa Ali Thought Their Daughter Ran Away

prosecutor delivers opening statemetns

Prosecution: Fatima Ali Ran For Help Saying 'My Dad Is Trying To Kill Me'

Ihsan Ali sits in back of car

Attempted Honor Killing Trial: Judge Rules No Mention Of Arranged Marriage

bodycamera video shows group of people

Video Shows Bystanders Stop Alleged Attempted Honor Killing

