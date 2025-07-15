Fatima Ali, Victim of Alleged Attempted 'Honor Killing' Takes the Stand

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Fatima Ali takes the stand and says she was in fear of an arranged marriage. Ihsan and Zahraa Ali face several charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly attacking their teen daughter, Fatima, in an attempted 'honor killing.' (7/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?