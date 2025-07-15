Witness Says Teen Girl 'Couldn't Breathe' As Father Attacked Her

Mary Wagner said teens attacked a man as he restrained a girl. Wagner called 911 and watched the girl stumble off with a boy. Ihsan Ali allegedly attacked his daughter in an "honor killing" attempt because she rejected arranged marriage. (7/14/25) MORE

splitscreen: female witness and female defendant

Witness Says Teen Girl 'Couldn't Breathe' As Father Attacked Her

Splitscreen: male defendant listens as male witness testifies

Witness: Man Would Not Have Stopped Choking Girl if I Hadn't Stepped In

Bus camera footage

Jury Sees Bus Camera Footage of Ihsan Ali Allegedly Choking Daughter

John Denicola

'He Was Choking Her': Bus Driver Describes Chaotic Scene

Zahrra and Ihsan Ali at counsel table

Defense: Ihsan and Zahraa Ali Thought Their Daughter Ran Away

prosecutor delivers opening statemetns

Prosecution: Fatima Ali Ran For Help Saying 'My Dad Is Trying To Kill Me'

couple gets into a car in a screengrab from body cam vid

Judge Ashley Explains Why Jury Won't Hear Phrase 'Arranged Marriage'

Ihsan Ali sits in back of car

Attempted Honor Killing Trial: Judge Rules No Mention Of Arranged Marriage

