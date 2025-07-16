Fatima Ali: Parents Planned Iraq Trip to Separate Me From My Boyfriend

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
On cross, Fatima said she ran away from home at 4 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2024 because she did not want to travel to Iraq. She detailed the physical confrontation she had with her parents later in the day, but had blocked much of it from memory. (7/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?