Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 4 Recap

Medical professionals who treated Fatima Ali immediately following the incident testified to her symptoms of strangulation. Ihsan and Zahraa Ali are standing trial for the attempted murder of their daughter, Fatima. (7/21/25) MORE

Assault, Attempted Murder, Trial Recaps

Latest Videos

daily trial wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 4 Recap

daily wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 3 Recap

daily trial wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 1 Recap

daily wrap graphic

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

graphic for day 5 Karina Cooper trial

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Karina Cooper day 2 graphic

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

graphic of read defense case

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Highlights From The Defense's Case

karen read daily trial wrap graphic

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 23 Recap

graphic for Karen Read daily trial wrap day 19

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 19 Recap

Daily wrap graphic

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 16 Recap

Daily Trial Wrap graphic

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 14 Recap

daily trial wrap graphic

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 13 Recap

MORE VIDEOS