Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 4 Recap

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Medical professionals who treated Fatima Ali immediately following the incident testified to her symptoms of strangulation. Ihsan and Zahraa Ali are standing trial for the attempted murder of their daughter, Fatima. (7/21/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?