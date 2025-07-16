Fatima Ali: I Wouldn't Have Gotten Away if Bystanders Hadn't Helped Me

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Victim Fatima Ali told the jury that her parents attacked her outside her high school. The incident was caught on video. They allegedly attacked her in an attempted "honor killing" because she wouldn't go through with an arranged marriage. (7/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?