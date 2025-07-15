Fatima Ali: 'I Knew My Dad Was Choking Me... I Saw Darkness'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Fatima Ali said 'I knew my dad was choking me.' Adding 'I saw darkness,' when asked if she remembered any other images from the alleged attack. Witnesses say Ihsan Ali placed Fatima in a chokehold until she lost consciousness. (7/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?