Fatima Ali: 'I Knew My Dad Was Choking Me... I Saw Darkness'

Fatima Ali said 'I knew my dad was choking me.' Adding 'I saw darkness,' when asked if she remembered any other images from the alleged attack. Witnesses say Ihsan Ali placed Fatima in a chokehold until she lost consciousness. (7/15/25) MORE

Attempted Murder

wide shot of defendants' table in a courtroom

Fatima Ali: Parents Planned Iraq Trip to Separate Me From My Boyfriend

splitscreen: defendants listen in court

Fatima Ali: I Wouldn't Have Gotten Away if Bystanders Hadn't Helped Me

I saw darkness

Fatima Ali

Fatima Ali, Victim of Alleged Attempted 'Honor Killing' Takes the Stand

splitscreen: 2 blonde women. one's at a news anchor desk, one's a talking head via zoom

WA v. Ihsan & Zahraa Ali Juror: I'm Not Feeling Well, Won't Be Back Today

Witness testifying and defendant

Fatima Ali's Boyfriend's Father: 'We Did Not Want Them Dating'

daily trial wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 1 Recap

splitscreen: female witness and female defendant

Witness Says Teen Girl 'Couldn't Breathe' As Father Attacked Her

Splitscreen: male defendant listens as male witness testifies

Witness: Man Would Not Have Stopped Choking Girl if I Hadn't Stepped In

Bus camera footage

Jury Sees Bus Camera Footage of Ihsan Ali Allegedly Choking Daughter

John Denicola

'He Was Choking Her': Bus Driver Describes Chaotic Scene

Zahrra and Ihsan Ali at counsel table

Defense: Ihsan and Zahraa Ali Thought Their Daughter Ran Away

