Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Week 1 Recap

Alleged victim, Fatima Ali, takes the stand in week 1 in Ihsan and Zahraa Ali's trial, where they are facing several charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly attacking their teen daughter in an attempted "honor killing." (7/21/25) MORE

Assault, Attempted Murder, Trial Recaps

Latest Videos

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial Week 1

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Week 1 Recap

daily trial wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 4 Recap

still frame of fight

Filmmaker: Ali Attack Was Not Attempted 'Honor Killing'

Forensic nurse examiner Senovia Rivas

Nurse: Fatima 'Thought She Was Going to Die' During Alleged Strangulation

morgan geyser and her attorney

Conditional Release Plan Approved for Morgan Geyser

daily wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 3 Recap

julie grant interviews attorney and kevin mcgrath

Victim James McGrath's Dad Glad Charges Refiled Against Raul Valle

court photo of female defendant

Fatima Ali: My Mom Was 'Not Trying to Hurt Me'

Zayla takes stand

Eyewitness: Ihsan 'Had Fatima in Chokehold, Her Lips Were Turning Purple'

Daily Wrap for Ihsan and Zahraa Ali

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 2 Recap

Witness testifying and defendant

Fatima Ali's Boyfriend's Father: 'We Did Not Want Them Dating'

daily trial wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 1 Recap

MORE VIDEOS