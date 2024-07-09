Baldwin Defense Wins Big Rulings Ahead of Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
VIDEO: As jury selection begins, Julie Grant's top story shares the defense's big wins from the motions hearing in the Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial on this episode of Opening Statements. (7/9/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?