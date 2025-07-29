Billy Delgado in Jail Call: 'I Don't Regret a Motherf***ing Thing I Did'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
A June 6, 2024 jail call between Billy Delgado and his mom was played in which the defendant is heard saying, "I don’t regret a motherf***ing thing I did, how about that?" Delgado said he does regret it and was just "upset" at the time. (7/29/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?