TX v. Billy Delgado: Shot Five Times Assault Trial

LAREDO, Texas (Court TV) — A Texas man is standing trial for allegedly shooting his ex-wife while she was picking up their daughter.

Billy Delgado, 34, is charged with aggravated assault family violence for the June 1, 2024, shooting of Erica Torres. Delgado allegedly shot at Torres more than a dozen times, hitting her five times in the abdomen, according to a GoFundMe set up by Torres’ family.

Torres managed to drive herself away from the scene, but was involved in a car crash while trying to make it to the hospital, reported KGNS. Her family says she spent months in intensive care and underwent more than two dozen surgeries.

Delgado was released on bond in October, but a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court. At the time, his defense attorney claimed Delgado was sick. Jail records indicated Delgado was booked by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office on February 12.

Delgado’s trial is scheduled to begin Monday, July 28, with jury selection.