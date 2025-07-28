TX v. Billy Delgado: Shot Five Times Assault Trial

Posted at 9:11 AM, July 28, 2025
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

LAREDO, Texas (Court TV) — A Texas man is standing trial for allegedly shooting his ex-wife while she was picking up their daughter.

Billy Delgado, 34, is charged with aggravated assault family violence for the June 1, 2024, shooting of Erica Torres. Delgado allegedly shot at Torres more than a dozen times, hitting her five times in the abdomen, according to a GoFundMe set up by Torres’ family.

Torres managed to drive herself away from the scene, but was involved in a car crash while trying to make it to the hospital, reported KGNS. Her family says she spent months in intensive care and underwent more than two dozen surgeries.

Delgado was released on bond in October, but a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court. At the time, his defense attorney claimed Delgado was sick. Jail records indicated Delgado was booked by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office on February 12.

Delgado’s trial is scheduled to begin Monday, July 28, with jury selection.

More In:

Related Stories

Alize Seymore Booking photo

Mother pleads guilty to abuse moments before trial for son’s death

UPDATE: Alize Seymore pleaded guilty to lesser charges moments before jury selection began in her murder trial. More

Ihsan and Zahrra Ali

WA v. Ihsan & Zahraa Ali: Attempted “Honor Killing” Trial

UPDATE: Closing arguments are set for Monday in the trial of Ihsan Ali and Zahraa Ali, accused of attempting to kill their daughter. More

female defendant and judge in court
play button

Attempted ‘Honor Killing’ Trial: Key Moments From Day 7

Both defendants, Ihsan and Zahraa Ali, choose not to testify in their defense, and both they and the state rest their case. More

TOP STORIES

chelsea duperon in court
An area of the Huron River where George Cox Jr.'s body was found