Victim Erica Torres' Mother: 'We Were Praying for a Miracle'

Inez Terrazas, victim Erica Torres' mother, says doctors told her Torres 'may not make it through the night' after allegedly being shot by Billy Delgado while she was picking up their daughter and that 'We were praying for a miracle.' (7/29/25) MORE

Assault

Latest Videos

Inez Terrazas

Victim Erica Torres' Mother: 'We Were Praying for a Miracle'

Dr. Ivan Mederos

Doctor Says Erica Torres Had 'Less Than 50%' Chance of Survival

female witness and male defendant in court

Erica Torres' Cousin: Erica Screamed 'Billy (Delgado) Shot Me'

Booking photo of Bradford Gille

Bystanders Credited With Stopping Mass Stabbing At Michigan Walmart

young male police officer in uniform on witness stand

Officer on Torres' Kia Crash: 'I Was Trying My Best to Save Her Life'

surveillance footage featuring a green Kia Soul.

Officer: Delgado's Stance Was 'Aggressive' As He Fired at Torres' Kia

female defendant and judge in court

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Key Moments From Day 7

ali ali trial day 6

Attempted ‘Honor Killing’ Trial: Day 6 Recap

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

What Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have to Gain From Talking to DOJ?

daily trial wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 5 Recap

ali chokehold video

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Former WWE Star Analyzes Chokehold Video

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial Week 1

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Week 1 Recap

MORE VIDEOS