Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Billy Delgado Sentenced

After being convicted of shooting his estranged wife, Erica Torres, earlier in the day, Billy Delgado is sentenced. Delgado shot at Torres more than a dozen times, hitting her five times in the abdomen, according to testimony. (7/30/25) MORE

Assault

Latest Videos

Erica Torres and her mother give victim impact statements

Erica Torres, Mother Give Impact Statements After Billy Delgado Sentenced

Billy Delgado sentenced

Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Billy Delgado Sentenced

woman on witness stand in a denim jacket

Billy Delgado's Mother: They Took My Granddaughter, Not Just My Son

young woman looks worried on witness stand

Erica Torres on Pain, PTSD, Loss: Billy Delgado ‘Gave Me a Life Sentence’

Billy Delgado verdict

Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Watch the Verdict!

lawyer gives argument in court as defendant looks on

Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Defense's Closing Argument

lawyer in court

Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Prosecution's Closing Argument

man testifies in his own defense

Billy Delgado in Jail Call: 'I Don't Regret a Motherf***ing Thing I Did'

Defendant Billy Delgado takes the stand

Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Defendant Billy Delgado Takes Stand

Shooting victim Erica Torres

Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Shooting Victim Erica Torres Takes Stand

Shooting victim Erica Torres

Victim Erica Torres Describes Shooting: 'I Just Did Not Want To Die'

Inez Terrazas

Victim Erica Torres' Mother: 'We Were Praying for a Miracle'

