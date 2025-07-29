Officer on Torres' Kia Crash: 'I Was Trying My Best to Save Her Life'

Officer Luis Castillo said he thought Erica Torres was going to die when he came upon her crashed green Kia Soul. He said when she regained consciousness she said, "He shot me everywhere. Please don't let him take my kids," then passed out. (7/28/25) MORE

Assault

Latest Videos

young male police officer in uniform on witness stand

Officer on Torres' Kia Crash: 'I Was Trying My Best to Save Her Life'

surveillance footage featuring a green Kia Soul.

Officer: Delgado's Stance Was 'Aggressive' As He Fired at Torres' Kia

female defendant and judge in court

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Key Moments From Day 7

ali ali trial day 6

Attempted ‘Honor Killing’ Trial: Day 6 Recap

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

What Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have to Gain From Talking to DOJ?

daily trial wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 5 Recap

ali chokehold video

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Former WWE Star Analyzes Chokehold Video

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial Week 1

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Week 1 Recap

daily trial wrap graphic

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Day 4 Recap

still frame of fight

Filmmaker: Ali Attack Was Not Attempted 'Honor Killing'

Forensic nurse examiner Senovia Rivas

Nurse: Fatima 'Thought She Was Going to Die' During Alleged Strangulation

morgan geyser and her attorney

Conditional Release Plan Approved for Morgan Geyser

MORE VIDEOS