Officer on Torres' Kia Crash: 'I Was Trying My Best to Save Her Life'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Officer Luis Castillo said he thought Erica Torres was going to die when he came upon her crashed green Kia Soul. He said when she regained consciousness she said, "He shot me everywhere. Please don't let him take my kids," then passed out. (7/28/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?