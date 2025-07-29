Victim Erica Torres Describes Shooting: 'I Just Did Not Want To Die'

- Watch Live
Shooting victim Erica Torres is on the stand and describes the alleged shooting by her estranged husband, Billy Delgado, saying 'I kept passing out. I felt... I just did not want to die. I was terrified to die and leave my girls.' (7/29/25) MORE
