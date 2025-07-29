Doctor Says Erica Torres Had 'Less Than 50%' Chance of Survival

- Watch Live
Dr. Ivan Mederos takes the stand and addresses the severity of victim, Erica Torres' injuries, saying 'She had less than 50% chance of survival' and that 'she would have been dead,' when asked what would've occurred had he not treated her. (7/29/25) MORE
