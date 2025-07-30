Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Watch the Verdict!

After a little more than two hours of deliberations, the jury reaches a verdict in Billy Delgado's trial, where he is charged with aggravated assault family violence for the June 1, 2024, shooting of  his estranged wife, Erica Torres. (7/30/25) MORE

woman on witness stand in a denim jacket

Billy Delgado's Mother: They Took My Granddaughter, Not Just My Son

young woman looks worried on witness stand

Erica Torres on Pain, PTSD, Loss: Billy Delgado ‘Gave Me a Life Sentence’

Billy Delgado verdict

Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Watch the Verdict!

lawyer gives argument in court as defendant looks on

Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Defense's Closing Argument

lawyer in court

Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Prosecution's Closing Argument

man testifies in his own defense

Billy Delgado in Jail Call: 'I Don't Regret a Motherf***ing Thing I Did'

Defendant Billy Delgado takes the stand

Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Defendant Billy Delgado Takes Stand

Shooting victim Erica Torres

Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Shooting Victim Erica Torres Takes Stand

Shooting victim Erica Torres

Victim Erica Torres Describes Shooting: 'I Just Did Not Want To Die'

Inez Terrazas

Victim Erica Torres' Mother: 'We Were Praying for a Miracle'

Dr. Ivan Mederos

Doctor Says Erica Torres Had 'Less Than 50%' Chance of Survival

female witness and male defendant in court

Erica Torres' Cousin: Erica Screamed 'Billy (Delgado) Shot Me'

