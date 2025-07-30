Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
After a little more than two hours of deliberations, the jury reaches a verdict in Billy Delgado's trial, where he is charged with aggravated assault family violence for the June 1, 2024, shooting of his estranged wife, Erica Torres. (7/30/25) MORE
