Brendon Depa, Autistic Teen Who Beat Teacher, In Court For Sentencing

A sentencing hearing began today for Brendan Depa. Depa is a teen with autism who beat his teacher, Joan Naydich, unconscious over a Nintendo Switch in February of 2023. He faces up to 30 years in prison if sentenced as an adult. (5/1/24)

A sentencing hearing began today for Brendan Depa. Depa is a teen with autism who beat his teacher, Joan Naydich, unconscious over a Nintendo Switch in February of 2023.

GFX about pizza attack.

Alleged Pizza Attacker: Will He KNEAD a Lawyer?

Booking photo of Ebony Parker

Former Asst. Principal Charged in Case of 6-Year-Old Shooter

Morgan Geyser sits in court

Slender Man Hearing: Judge Issues Ruling for Morgan Geyser

Kenneth Robbins testifies over zoom

Slender Man Hearing: Doctor Says Now is 'Ideal' for Morgan Geyser's Release

A judge will decide if Morgan Geyser can be released from a mental institution.

Will Slender Man Stabber, Geyser, Be Released From Mental Institution?

Morgan Geyser sits in court

Slender Man Hearing: Psychologist on Geyser's Goals, Future

A psychologist testified at Morgan Geyser's release hearing.

Slender Man Hearing: Psychologist Says Morgan Geyser Unfit for Release

Morgan Geyser, accused of stabbing a classmate nearly to death almost a decade ago to please internet horror character Slender Man, is asking a judge to release her from a mental institution.

Slender Man Stabbing: Morgan Geyser Wants Out of Mental Institution

surgeon testifies in Miu trial

Surgeon Recalls Tending to Apple River Stabbing Victims

witness testifies

Witness Says It Was His Idea to Bring Knife On Apple River Tubing Trip

nicolae miu graphic

Apple River Stabbings Trial: Day 4

