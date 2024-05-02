Teen with autism who attacked teacher’s aide faces sentencing

Posted at 10:51 AM, May 2, 2024
Scripps News Tampa Scripps News Tampa

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (Scripps News Tampa Bay) — A student with autism who attacked his teacher’s aid was in court on Wednesday for his sentencing hearing.

The attack on paraprofessional Joan Naydich by then-17-year-old Brendan Depa was caught on video inside Flagler County’s Matanzas High School and has ignited a national debate over what punishment a student with special needs should receive.

brandon depa appears in court

Brandon Depa appears in court during his sentencing hearing Wednesday, May 2, 2024. (Court TV)

The video showed Depa pushing Naydich, who was knocked unconscious, then kicking and punching her before others rushed in to help. The trigger was said to be talk of taking away his Nintendo Switch.

Depa, now 18 years old, has pleaded no contest.

Naydich said in Wednesday’s hearing that she suffered five broken ribs, a concussion, hearing and vision loss, and was diagnosed with PTSD.

“My life will never be what it was before,” she said.

Naydich said because of Depa’s actions, she lost a job she had for almost 19 years.

“Everything was taken away from me that morning. At 10:00 that morning, everything was taken away,” she said at the sentencing hearing. “I think that Brendan should pay for what he did. There are consequences in life to bad actions, bad choices. He made the choice that day to come after me.”

The state then called Dr. Greg Prichard, a psychologist, to speak, along with other experts and witnesses.

When asked if he believes Depa is dangerous, he said, “Yes.”

As for the attack on Naydich, Prichard said, “I would say it very likely was a manifestation of his emotional behavioral disability and his tendency to overreact aggressively to perceived slights.”

By Monday, a second date is anticipated to continue the sentencing hearing. The court expects to hear from Depa’s mother and a special education teacher who has been working with him in jail.

“I just want people to know that I am so sorry for what had happened,” Depa’s mother, Leanne, told Scripps News Tampa Bay earlier this year. “I’m just torn. I feel so bad for Joan, but at the same time, I don’t think my son belongs — going through what he’s going through right now. That, yeah, he did something horrible. But he has a disability.”

In the sentencing hearing, the state asked Naydich if there was anything she wanted to tell the judge regarding what she thinks should happen to Depa.

“Life is about rules and responsibilities, and nobody is above that. Including Brendan,” Naydich said.

