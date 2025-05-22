Chris Brown Released on $6.7M Bail in UK Assault Case

UK court orders Chris Brown freed on $6.7M bail. The singer allegedly beat and seriously injured a music producer at a London night club in 2023. Brown is charged with one count of causing serious bodily harm. (5/21/25) MORE

Assault, Celebrities on Trial, International Crime

