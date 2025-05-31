VPI Special Report GFX

'Closing Arguments' Eyes Karen Read Trial's Real Closing Arguments

Closing arguments in the Karen Read case are just around the corner: Can prosecutor Hank Brennan demonstrate that he's proven Karen Read's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt? Can defense attorney Alan Jackson EXPOSE that reasonable doubt? (5/30/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Karen Read talks to Matt Johnson

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Read Tells Court TV 'I Can't Help But Smile'

karen read daily trial wrap graphic

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 23 Recap

Read TBD

'TBD': Karen Read's Response When Asked If She'll Testify

Judge Beverly Cannone

Commonwealth Rests Its Case-In-Chief in Karen Read Murder Retrial

splitscreen: male expert witness/female defendant

Expert: I Didn't Do a Blue Paint Test With Karen Read's SUV at 20 Mph

Split screen karen read and Judson Welcher

'Let's Get Back To Reality': Expert Suggests Karen Read's Lexus Could Launch to Space

judson welcher testifies

Expert: Read's Lexus Damage 'Consistent With A Collision'

courtroom evidence slide reconstruction of a car accident

Reconstructionist: Read Pulled Forward 34 Feet, Then Backed Up 53 Feet

Karen Read's Lexus

Accident Reconstructionist Details Inspection of Karen Read's Lexus SUV

prosecution's case against Karen Read

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Best Moments From the Commonwealth

split screen of dr. aisik wolf and karen read

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Jurors Return, With Small Adjustment

Judge Beverly Cannone in court

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Cameras Off, Jurors Questioned

