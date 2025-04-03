Confronting Karen Read's Contradictions

Julie Grant examines how Karen Read's story has changed from 2022 until today's retrial. Plus, could new DNA testing on a hair found in Crystal Rogers' car solve the mystery of her disappearance? (4/3/25) MORE

nun ney nix gives testimony

Tracey Nix's Husband Says She 'Suffered in Silence' After Uriel's Death

kaila nix schock gives impact statement

Kaila Nix Schock Says 'I Hate That I Have to Choose' at Mother's Sentencing

drew schock gives impact statement

Drew Schock Tells Judge 'She's Done This Twice' at Tracey Nix's Sentencing

Linda and Todd Stermer

Fire Investigator Recalls Linda Stermer Explaining Why She Ran to the Van

triple split screen of 3 man: one young preppy guy in a gingham button-down, one bald guy in late middle age with a white goatee, and a middle-aged guy with a moustache

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Judge Rules on Third Party Defense

pretty, middle-aged blonde woman sits for an interview in a room with a lamp, a plant, and a classic-looking blue and white patterned armchair

Karen Read Retrial: What to Expect When Jury Selection Begins Tomorrow

christopher scholtes and daughter

Father Charged With Daughter's Hot Car Death Rejects Plea Deal

Curly-haired young-ish male prosecutor does not look happy.

Prosecution Wants to See Texts Between Karen Read and David Yannetti

Fired up attorney argues in court.

Karen Read Defense Claims To Have Evidence of Third-Party Culprits

Karen Read Juror joins team

Former Karen Read Alternate Juror Reportedly Joining Defense Team

three side by side photos of men

Karen Read's Final Pretrial Hearing Focuses On Third-Party Defense

Turtleboys attorney in double box with video of karen read and turtleboy

Turtleboy's Attorney Finds Ruling Sharing Karen Read Texts 'Troubling'

