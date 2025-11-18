Curt Andersen Charged With Voluntary Manslaughter in House Cleaner’s Death

Curt Andersen is facing voluntary manslaughter charges after fatally shooting house cleaner Maria Florinda Rios Perez de Velasquez as she attempted to enter his home to work. Plus, Ray J sues Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. (11/17/25) MORE

Manslaughter, Shows

Latest Videos

Ex-deputy Leslie Boileau sentenced

Ex-Deputy Sentenced for Manslaughter in Girlfriend’s Death

Susan Lorincz threatens lawsuit

Susan Lorincz Threatens to Sue Shooting Victim Ajike Owens' Family

Car in flood

Father Charged After Son Swept Away in California Floodwater

Leslie Boileau verdict

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Defense attorney Anthony Tatti

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Defense Presents Closings for Leslie Boileau

State's CA against Leslie Boileau

State: Leslie Boileau Didn't Display 'Common Sense' Before Shooting Victim

Former deputy Leslie Boileau took the stand

Defendant Leslie Boileau: 'I Knew Better, Shouldn't Have Let This Happen'

attorney delivers opening statement in ex-Florida sheriff's deputy Leslie Boileau's manslaughter trial.

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Opening Statements

Leslie Boileau police interview

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Police Interview of Defendant Leslie Boileau

Leslie Boileau talks to officers on bodycam video

'I Can't Believe I Let This F****** Happen': Former Deputy Screams on Bodycam

Leslie Boileau in court

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Jury Hears Dramatic 911 Call

splitscreen: Polina Wright/Leslie Boileau

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Jury Selection Underway

MORE VIDEOS