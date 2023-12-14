Defendant Explains Using Hot Sauce to Discipline Special Needs Son

Shanda Vander Ark's special needs child was allegedly fed not just any hot sauce, but a hot sauce called "Extreme Regret" that was so extraordinarily hot that it had to be purchased online -- and the bottle had a serious warning label. (12/14/23)   MORE

A woman vomits on the witness stand

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Vander Ark Vomits on the Stand

From the bench logo gfx.

From the Bench: Remaining Professional in the Face of Horror

Jacorey Taylor

Witness Fearfully Says Brice Rhodes is Mastermind Behind Killings

Shanda Vander Ark talks about son's punishments.

Defendant Explains Telling Son To Drip Hot Sauce on Brother's Genitals

Shanda Vander Ark on cross.

Prosecutor: 'His place of comfort was a closet with a blue tarp'

Evidence photo of hot sauce bottle.

Defendant Explains Using Hot Sauce to Discipline Special Needs Son

Shanda Vander Ark on the stand.

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Defendant Shanda Vander Ark Testifies

Shanda Vander Ark in court on Dec. 13, 2023.

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Shanda Vander Ark in courtt

'I Think We Need To Actually Feed Him': Disturbing Texts Read in Court

split screen photos of a man and a woman

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Twisted tale of abuse that led to teen's death

Paul Ferguson on cross-examination.

Victim's Brother on Cross: 'I suppose I didn't love him enough'

Paul Ferguson on the stand.

Ice Baths, Handcuffs, Starvation: Victim's Brother Recalls Torture

