- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Defense attorney Anthony Tatti presents the closing argument for Leslie Boileau, saying there is no evidence that Boileau 'intentionally pointed' the gun at victim, Polina Wright. Boileau is charged with manslaughter in Wright's shooting death. (10/1 MORE
Do you want to continue watching?