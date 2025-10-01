Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Defense Presents Closings for Leslie Boileau

Defense attorney Anthony Tatti presents the closing argument for Leslie Boileau, saying there is no evidence that Boileau 'intentionally pointed' the gun at victim, Polina Wright. Boileau is charged with manslaughter in Wright's shooting death. (10/1 MORE

Manslaughter

Latest Videos

Leslie Boileau verdict

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Defense attorney Anthony Tatti

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Defense Presents Closings for Leslie Boileau

State's CA against Leslie Boileau

State: Leslie Boileau Didn't Display 'Common Sense' Before Shooting Victim

Former deputy Leslie Boileau took the stand

Defendant Leslie Boileau: 'I Knew Better, Shouldn't Have Let This Happen'

attorney delivers opening statement in ex-Florida sheriff's deputy Leslie Boileau's manslaughter trial.

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Opening Statements

Leslie Boileau police interview

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Police Interview of Defendant Leslie Boileau

Leslie Boileau talks to officers on bodycam video

'I Can't Believe I Let This F****** Happen': Former Deputy Screams on Bodycam

Leslie Boileau in court

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Jury Hears Dramatic 911 Call

splitscreen: Polina Wright/Leslie Boileau

Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Jury Selection Underway

Maya Hernandez, the mom who allegedly left her one and two-year-old sons in a hot car while she got lip fillers.

Mom Who Left Kids in Hot Car While She Got Lip Fillers Back in Court

Anna Millette sentenced

Anna Millette Sentenced For Killing Her Mother With Car

photo of Jayden Spicer

Mother Charged After Missing KY Child Found Buried

MORE VIDEOS