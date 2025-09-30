Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Jury Selection Underway

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jury selection is underway in the case of Leslie Boileau, a former deputy facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Polina Wright. Boileau maintains they were cleaning their guns and the killing was accidental. (9/29/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?