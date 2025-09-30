Deputy Shoots Girlfriend Trial: Jury Selection Underway

Jury selection is underway in the case of Leslie Boileau, a former deputy facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Polina Wright. Boileau maintains they were cleaning their guns and the killing was accidental. (9/29/25) MORE

Maya Hernandez, the mom who allegedly left her one and two-year-old sons in a hot car while she got lip fillers.

Mom Who Left Kids in Hot Car While She Got Lip Fillers Back in Court

Anna Millette sentenced

Anna Millette Sentenced For Killing Her Mother With Car

photo of Jayden Spicer

Mother Charged After Missing KY Child Found Buried

judge ashley on set talking about Jordan Palmer

Judge Ashley: Did the State Overcharge Jordan Palmer?

Jordan Palmer in court

Toxicologist: Victim Stephen Campbell's BAC Was .301, Had Drugs In System

woman testifies

Friend Won’t Share Last Texts with Stephen Campbell Moments Before Death

Jordan Palmer Day 3 recap

Returned Mail Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

grey haired man testifies

Detective Recalls Delivering Death Notification to Campbell's Family

splitscreen: witness questioned in court/attorney asking questions

Expert: Police Used Wrong Video File of Campbell and Palmer, Info Was Lost

Day 2 Recap Jordan Palmer

Returned Mail Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

woman on witness stand

Neighbor Heard Gunshots, Saw Stephen Campbell on Ground, Called 911

