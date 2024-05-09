Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 19 Recap

Forensic expert, Joseph Scott Morgan, joins Court TV to discuss the autopsies performed by Dr. Garth Warren on JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. JJ was found found wrapped in plastic and duct tape and Tylee was found buried in a pet cemetery.

Forensic expert Joseph Scott Morgan joins Court TV to discuss the autopsies performed by Dr. Garth Warren on JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. JJ was found found wrapped in plastic and duct tape, while Tylee was found buried in a pet cemetery and severely burned.

The jury is showed video clips of Lori Vallow Daybell at a Burger King on the same day her brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed her estranged husband, Charles Vallow. Data shows Lori had Charles' phone with her on the day he was shot.

Lori Vallow Was at Burger King When Ex-Husband Was Shot and Killed

Pathologist: Remains Found on Daybell Property Were 'Burned and Charred'

Former alleged cult member, Zulema Pastenes, testified that Chad Daybell mentioned that JJ Vallow

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 18 Recap

Witness: Chad Daybell Said Portal in His Home Allowed Communication

Melani Pawlowski takes the stand and said some of the detectives covering the case were labeled 'dark,' by Chad Daybell, saying law enforcement were corrupt. Jurors hear phone recordings between Ian Pawlowski, Melani, Chad and Lori Vallow.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 17 Recap

Lori Vallow's niece testifies.

Lori Vallow's Niece Called Chad Daybell 'Daddy', Thought He Had a Gift

Jurors viewed crime scene photos from Chad Daybell's property and body cam footage of the welfare check conducted in Lori Vallow's apartment. An investigator speaks about the discovery of Tylee and JJ's remains on Daybell's property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 16 Recap

FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels talks about finding the bodies of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Chad Daybell's property. A picture showing Tylee wearing a necklace matches one recovered from the fire pit on Daybell's property.

FBI Agent Testifies About Evidence Recovered Belonging to Tylee Ryan

Chad Daybell Trial Exhibit: Walkthrough of Melanie Boudreaux's Apartment

Chad Daybell Trial Exhibit: Bodycam Walkthrough of Lori Vallow's Apartment

Chad Daybell's mother, Shelia Daybell, and sister-in-law, Heather Daybell, testified on Thursday. Heather stated that

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 15 Recap

