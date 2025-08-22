Erik Menendez Denied Parole, Now Lyle Faces Board

The parole board denied Erik Menendez's request for release, and now will consider a request from his brother, Lyle. Plus, what we know about the jury seated to hear Donna Adelson's jury trial. (8/22/25) MORE

Appeals, Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

erik menendez denied parole

Erik Menendez Denied Parole for Misbehavior in Prison

Erik Menendez parole hearing

A Look Outside Erik Menendez's Parole Hearing

Menendez brothers' parole hearings

Erik Menendez's Parole Hearing Set to Begin Today, Lyle's Set for Tomorrow

Sarah Grace Patrick

Sarah Grace Patrick Denied Bond in Killings of Mom, Stepdad

Anna Millette sentenced

Anna Millette Sentenced For Killing Her Mother With Car

female witness testifying in court

Victim's Sister Pleads That Sarah Grace Patrick Not Be Released on Bond

young girl on stand

Friend of Sarah Grace Patrick Describes Friendship Dynamic

Eric Sweeney appears in court

Eric Sweeney Pleads Guilty to Murders of Sister-In-Law, Young Nephews

Shawn Willis pleaded guilty

Shawn Willis Pleads Guilty to Killing Mother As a Teen

Shawn Willis appears in court at his plea hearing

Shawn Willis Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in Mother's Murder

sarah grace patrick mugshot

What's at Stake in Sarah Grace Patrick's Upcoming Bail Hearing?

Erik Menendez

Erik Menendez Back In Prison After Hospitalization

MORE VIDEOS