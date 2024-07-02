Ex-NFL Player Daniel Muir's Son, Bryson Muir, Missing

Police are searching for the son of a former NFL player, Daniel Muir. Daniel's son, Bryson Muir, who was last seen on June 16. Police say Daniel, is not cooperating and is at the center of abuse allegations made by Bryson's grandmother. (7/2/24)

A plea hearing has been scheduled for Katrina Baur, the mother of missing toddler Elijah Vue. Vue was three years old when he went missing on Feb. 18, 2024. His mother and her boyfriend are facing charges stemming from his disappearance.

Plea Hearing Scheduled for Katrina Baur, Elijah Vue's Mother

Bodies of Missing Firefighters Found in Tennessee

Man's Mother Says Missing Firefighters Had 'Toxic' Relationship

Diana Cojocari has officially been named a suspect in her daughter, Madalina Cojocari's disappearance. Madalina was last seen on Nov. 21, 2022, but wasn't reported missing until Dec. 15.

Diana Cojocari Named a 'Suspect' in Daughter's Disappearance

Detective: Methamphetamine Found Near Miya Rudd's Bassinet

Seraya Aung's grandmother joins Court TV as the search for 2-year-old continues. Seraya went missing on May 29 when her father, Aaron Aung, who has joint custody, did not return her for an exchanged drop off with her mother,Samara Harmon.

Missing 2-Year-Old Seraya Aung's Grandmother Joins Court TV

Local and federal investigators are working together to search for a father, the toddler he's accused of abducting and his fiancée in a search that has spanned multiple states and now Mexico.

Missing Toddler, Seraya Aung, May Be in Mexico With Her Father

Miles Bryant Interrogation Video #1

Miles Bryant Police Interrogation: 'God, I Feel Like a Perp'

David Swift listens to prosecutor

State Rests in Karen Swift Murder Trial, Judgement of Acquittal Denied

Gabby Petito's parents join Vinnie Politan and Julie Grant to discuss how the pain and suffering they've faced is a driving force in trying to help others, so that Gabby's story doesn't happen again.

Gabby Petito's Parents Join Court TV at CrimeCon

Christopher Palmiter was charged with failure to report a missing child to law enforcement. Madalina Cojocari was last seen on Nov. 21, 2022, but wasn't reported missing until Dec. 15.

Missing Stepdaughter Trial: Jury Reaches Verdict

