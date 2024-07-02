Ex-NFL Player Daniel Muir's Son, Bryson Muir, Missing

- Watch Live
Police are searching for the son of a former NFL player, Daniel Muir. Daniel's son, Bryson Muir, who was last seen on June 16. Police say Daniel, is not cooperating and is at the center of abuse allegations made by Bryson's grandmother. (7/2/24)
