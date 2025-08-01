Expert: Police Used Wrong Video File of Campbell and Palmer, Info Was Lost

- Watch Live
Video expert Michael W. Albin testified that police mishandled security footage by using a compressed copy, not the original, causing key info like date and time to be lost. Albin said the mistake could impact how the video is used in court. (8/1/25) MORE
