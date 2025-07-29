MT v. Jordan Palmer: Returned Mail Murder Trial

BOZEMAN, Mont. (Court TV) — A Montana man is standing trial on charges he killed his neighbor in a shooting that began with a misunderstanding.

Jordan Palmer pleaded not guilty to a single charge of deliberate homicide, according to court records.

In charging documents reviewed by MTN News, Palmer told Belgrade Police officers that he shot and killed his neighbor after Stephen Campbell attacked him on April 19, 2024. When police arrived, they found Palmer standing over Campbell’s body with a gun in his hand; Palmer allegedly told the officers, “This guy attacked me, I (expletive) shot him.”

Investigators say Palmer had found a piece of mail on the road and was going to the associated address to place it in the correct mailbox when Campbell confronted him and accused him of breaking into vehicles, KULR reported. Palmer denied the accusation and told detectives he opened fire when Campbell threatened him and started trying to hit him.