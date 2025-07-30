Returned Mail Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Prosecutor Shannon Foley presents the State's opening statement in Jordan Palmer's trial where he is facing charges he killed his neighbor, Stephen Campbell, in a shooting that began with a misunderstanding. (7/30/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?