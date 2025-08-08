Judge Ashley: Did the State Overcharge Jordan Palmer?

Judge Ashley says the State gambled with an all or nothing case against Jordan Palmer, who was acquitted of deliberate homicide. Might the outcome have been different if lesser charges like mitigated homicide or manslaughter were options? (8/8/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense ,

