OnlyFans Model Murder Case: New Trial Date, No Bond for Courtney Clenney

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
A judge refused to dismiss the charges or set bond for Courtney Clenney but a new trial date was set. Clenney, an OnlyFans model is accused of murdering her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in Florida. (12/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?