Detective Recalls Delivering Death Notification to Campbell's Family

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Det. Benjamin Martin said notifying Stephen Campbell's family of his death was particularly difficult this time because he was on the receiving end of that call recently when his sister died. He also discussed collecting evidence. (8/1/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?