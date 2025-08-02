Detective Recalls Delivering Death Notification to Campbell's Family

Det. Benjamin Martin said notifying Stephen Campbell's family of his death was particularly difficult this time because he was on the receiving end of that call recently when his sister died. He also discussed collecting evidence. (8/1/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense

Latest Videos

grey haired man testifies

Detective Recalls Delivering Death Notification to Campbell's Family

splitscreen: witness questioned in court/attorney asking questions

Expert: Police Used Wrong Video File of Campbell and Palmer, Info Was Lost

Day 2 Recap Jordan Palmer

Returned Mail Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

woman on witness stand

Neighbor Heard Gunshots, Saw Stephen Campbell on Ground, Called 911

Audio of a phone call between Jordan Palmer and his mother

Defendant Jordan Palmer's Phone Call With Mother Played for Jury

Jordan Palmer's 911 call

Jordan Palmer's 911 Call After Allegedly Shooting Stephen Campbell

daily trial wrap graphic

Returned Mail Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Lawrence Dority in court

NBA Player Shot to Death Trial: Watch the Verdict

Attorney addresses jury

NBA Player Shot to Death Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing Argument

Defense attorney measures cutout in court

Lawrence Dority's Attorney: 'Justice Demands Not Guilty'

attorney addresses jury

NBA Player Shot To Death Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Lawrence Dority testifies in court

Lawrence Dority: 'I Thought I Was Gonna Die'

MORE VIDEOS