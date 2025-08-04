Toxicologist: Victim Stephen Campbell's BAC Was .301, Had Drugs In System

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jordan Palmer's defense called a toxicologist to the stand, who testified that Stephen Campbell's blood had a .301 alcohol content when he arrived at the hospital. Palmer, who is charged with Campbell's murder, says he acted in self-defense. (8/4/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?