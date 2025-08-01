Returned Mail Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Detective Juan Cervantes talks about processing the evidence in the fatal shooting of Stephen Campbell. The 911 call after the shooting and a call between defendant Jordan Palmer and his mother, is played for the jury. (8/1/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?