Fatima Ali: You're A Monster... My Dad Tried To Kill Me With His Own Hands

Victim Fatima Ali reads her victim impact statement towards her parents, Ihsan and Zahraa Ali's sentencing hearing saying, 'You're a monster. I can't believe you're my dad. My dad tried to kill me with his own hands.' (8/18/25) MORE

Assault, Attempted Murder

Latest Videos

Victim Fatima Ali reads her victim impact statement

Fatima Ali: You're A Monster... My Dad Tried To Kill Me With His Own Hands

Days after claiming Kentucky's largest Powerball jackpot, James Farthing was arrested for battery, caught on body cam kicking a deputy.

Lottery Winner Arrested Days After Claiming $167 Million Jackpot

Nicholas Rossi found guilty

Nicholas Rossi Found Guilty of Rape

Nicholas Rossi police interview

Jury Hears Audio of Accused Rapist, Nicholas Rossi's Police Interview

news anchor delivers a very important bulletin

Mass Shooting at Ft. Stewart Army Base Under Investigation

erica torres and mother

Victim Erica Torres Joins Court TV | Shot Five Times Assault Trial

Officer slams suspect to ground

Former Police Officer Sentenced For Slamming Handcuffed Suspect

Erica Torres and her mother give victim impact statements

Erica Torres, Mother Give Impact Statements After Billy Delgado Sentenced

Billy Delgado sentenced

Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Billy Delgado Sentenced

woman on witness stand in a denim jacket

Billy Delgado's Mother: They Took My Granddaughter, Not Just My Son

young woman looks worried on witness stand

Erica Torres on Pain, PTSD, Loss: Billy Delgado ‘Gave Me a Life Sentence’

Billy Delgado verdict

Shot Five Times Assault Trial: Watch the Verdict!

MORE VIDEOS